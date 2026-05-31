Pro Medicus Signs Renewal With AHN, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Pro Medicus Limited (PME), a healthcare imaging company, announced that its U.S. subsidiary Visage Imaging, Inc., has signed a five-year, A$28 million contract renewal with Allegheny Health Network (AHN). The agreement includes the addition of Visage 7 Workflow, expanding the scope of PME's imaging solutions across AHN's system.

About Allegheny Health Network

Serving 29 counties in Pennsylvania plus part of New York, Ohio, and West Virginia, with 15 hospitals, 2,500 beds, and over 200 primary and specialty practices across 300 clinical sites.

Contract Highlights

-Value: A$28 million over five years.

-Model: Transaction-based, with increased minimum and higher fees per transaction.

-Scope: Renewal includes Visage 7 Workflow, enhancing efficiency and scalability.

CEO Comments

Dr. Sam Hupert, CEO of Pro Medicus, said: "We are very pleased to have played such a key role in AHN's growth over the past 10 years. AHN has now renewed for a third contract term, reflecting the strength of our long-standing partnership and the value our platform continues to deliver across their organization."

He added: "This contract brings our total renewals for the financial year to A$125 million, maintaining our track record of client retention. This underpins our belief that our solution provides unparalleled return on investment from both a financial and a clinical perspective."

PME is currently trading at AUD 143.30, up 8.39%.

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