Pro Medicus H1 Profit, Revenue Climb

(RTTNews) - Pro Medicus Limited (PME.AX), a health imaging company, on Thursday reported higher profit for the first half, driven mainly by higher revenue and a significant increase in fair value movements on other financial assets.

Profit before income tax surged to A$243.3 million from A$73.27 million a year earlier.

The company recorded a gain of A$149.04 million from fair value movements on financial assets, compared with A$166,000 last year.

Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax increased 29.7% to A$90.7 million from A$69.9 million a year ago.

Net income for the period rose to A$171.22 million or 163.60 cents per share from A$51.75 million or 49.44 cents per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

Revenue for the half-year increased to A$128.94 million from A$100.79 million a year earlier, supported by higher income from contracts with customers and growth in interest income.

The company has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 32 cents per share payable on March 20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.