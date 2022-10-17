Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pro-Dex is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$5.2m ÷ (US$47m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Pro-Dex has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

In the above chart we have measured Pro-Dex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pro-Dex here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Pro-Dex's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Pro-Dex's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Pro-Dex is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 155% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know more about Pro-Dex, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

While Pro-Dex may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

