PRM Unveils State-of-the-Art Fire Retardant Production Facility

Perimeter Solutions PRM has inaugurated a state-of-the-art PHOS-CHEK facility at McClellan Park in Sacramento, CA, reportedly one of the world’s leading fire retardant production facilities. Spanning 110,000 square feet, the facility will function as a key center for manufacturing and distribution, enabling the company to supply PHOS-CHEK to any airbase across North America within just a few hours.



The company made a significant investment in this new facility to address the growing challenges of increasingly severe wildfire seasons in California and across the nation.



The site will manufacture three of the company’s most widely used fire retardants, PHOS-CHEK MVP-Fx, PHOS-CHEK 259-Fx and PHOS-CHEK LCE20-Fx



PHOS-CHEK MVP-Fx is a highly visible retardant heavily relied upon by CAL FIRE to combat wildfires in California. PHOS-CHEK 259-Fx is the only fire retardant approved for use in fixed-tank helicopters, specifically designed with ultra-low corrosion properties to protect sensitive onboard equipment. PHOS-CHEK LCE20-Fx is the company’s latest innovation that delivers high firefighting performance while offering improved environmental benefits.



The investment in the McClellan facility highlights Perimeter Solutions' continued dedication to innovation, reliability and environmental responsibility. By constructing this new site and upgrading its operations at the San Bernardino Airbase and Fox Field Airbase in Lancaster, CA, the company is enhancing its capacity to quickly respond to wildfire emergencies with top-tier fire retardant technology.



Perimeter Solutions remains committed to providing firefighters with the critical resources they need, exactly when they need them, to safeguard lives and protect communities from wildfires.



Shares of Perimeter Solutions have gained 96% over the past year compared with its industry’s 4.6% growth.



