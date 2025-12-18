PRM Prices $550 Million Senior Secured Notes to Fund Acquisition

Perimeter Solutions, Inc. PRM recently announced that its indirect subsidiary, Perimeter Holdings, LLC, has priced an offering of $550 million in total principal amount of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2034. The notes will mature on Jan. 15, 2034, and will bear interest at a rate of 6.250% per annum, payable semi-annually. The offering is expected to close on Jan. 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Perimeter Intermediate, LLC, the direct parent of Perimeter Holdings, as well as all existing and future restricted subsidiaries of Perimeter Holdings that guarantee Perimeter Holdings’ revolving credit facility. They will be secured by a first-priority interest on substantially all present and future acquired property and assets of Perimeter Holdings and the guarantors.

Perimeter Holdings plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, paired with its cash on hand, to fund the previously announced acquisition of Medical Manufacturing Technologies LLC (MMT) and to pay related fees and expenses. In case the acquisition of MMT is not completed by Sept. 9, 2026, or if Perimeter Holdings notifies the trustee of the Notes that it will not pursue the acquisition or if the company terminates the purchase deal, Perimeter Holdings will be obligated to redeem the Notes.

The MMT buyout, if successfully completed, will complement Perimeter’s focus on businesses in secular growth markets with strong free cash flow, high returns on tangible capital and sustainable earnings power. Following the transaction, the company expects a net leverage ratio of about 2.7x net debt to combined adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2025.

PRM shares have gained 117.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PRM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Equinox Gold Corp. EQX.

At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and EQX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, indicating a rise of 145.59%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 17.37%. KGC shares have gained 210.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 76 cents per share, indicating a 65.22% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 126% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQX’s current-year earnings stands at 54 cents per share, reflecting a 170% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise of 87%.

