PRM Introduces SOLBERG SPARTAN Foam Technology at FDIC 2025

Perimeter Solutions, Inc. PRM recently announced the launch of SOLBERG SPARTAN at FDIC 2025. This is a 1% fluorine-free Class A/B foam concentrate that has been designed to provide firefighters an advantage to achieve total fire suppression. The foam has been proven to perform in the case of 99% of fires, including structure, wildland, vehicle, gasoline and dumpster fires.

The product delivers fast knockdowns, reduces flashover risk and provides superior heat protection, making it PRM’s most effective fluorine-free Class A/B foam. SOLBERG SPARTAN enhances firefighter safety by reducing the amount of time needed to battle a fire, as it decreases a firefighter’s exposure and keeps crews ahead of fast-changing conditions.

Research shows that water alone takes nearly four minutes to cool a fire from 1,000°F to 212°F. SOLBERG SPARTAN is compatible with traditional firefighting equipment and effectively suppresses temperature in less than half the time as water alone. Water demand can also be reduced by 40% using this technology while allowing firefighting crews to operate more efficiently by reducing strain on critical resources.

PRM stock has gained 41.4% over the past year against the industry’s 5.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PRM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, DRDGOLD Limited DRD and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, DRD and IDR carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. CRS’ shares have soared 123.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 29.3% year-over-year rise. Its shares have soared 93% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being roughly 77.5%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.