PRM to Acquire Medical Manufacturing Technologies for $685M

Perimeter Solutions, Inc. PRM announced a definitive agreement to acquire Medical Manufacturing Technologies LLC (“MMT”) from Arcline Investment Management for roughly $685 million. PRM will buy MMT under an all-cash deal, including specific tax benefits.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2026 and will be funded through a new secured debt financing $500 million and $185 million of cash on hand.

MMT is a leading provider of highly engineered machinery and aftermarket consumables essential to manufacturing minimally invasive medical devices. This serves as an appropriate fit with PRM’s operating strategy.

MMT also has a strong history of organic and M&A driven growth. MMT generates most of its revenues from proprietary items, with about half derived from the aftermarket. For 2025, MMT is expected to log roughly $140 million in revenues and $50 million of adjusted EBITDA.

The deal complements Perimeter’s focus on businesses in secular growth markets with strong free cash flow, high returns on tangible capital and sustainable earnings power. Following the transaction, the company expects a net leverage ratio of about 2.7x net debt to combined adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2025. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

PRM’s shares have gained 124.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 8.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

