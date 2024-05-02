News & Insights

Private REITs for the Highest Yield

May 02, 2024

Real estate investment trusts, known as REITs, are renowned for their attractive dividend yields, as they are legally obligated to distribute 90% of their post-tax earnings to shareholders. However, REITs are highly sensitive to various market factors such as interest rates, inflation, leverage, and regulatory changes, posing liquidity concerns for investors.

 

While dividend yield is crucial, conservative investors also consider factors like analyst ratings and liquidity when evaluating REITs. The highest-yielding REITs, according to Rick Orford, based on specific criteria, including annual dividend percentage, trading volume, number of analysts, and current analyst ratings are Vici Properties, showcasing notable revenue growth and offering a promising dividend yield of 5.71%. Starwood Property Trust, recognized as the largest commercial mortgage REIT in the US, presents a forward yield of 9.81%, notwithstanding mixed financial performance in 2023. Redwood Trust emerges as a standout contender with the highest forward yield of 11.24% and an optimistic outlook for future earnings growth, bolstered by its diversified investment portfolio.

Finsum: If interest rates have peaked REITs are poised to deliver huge returns in 2024 and 2025.

