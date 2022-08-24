Markets
Private Markets Fund Appoints Barry Miller As CEO

(RTTNews) - Private Markets Fund, an arm of Ares Management Corporation (ARES), said on Wednesday that it has appointed Barry Miller as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect from August 11.

Miller is currently a partner in the Ares Secondary Solutions Group, where he focuses on private equity secondaries.

Prior to joining Ares in 2021, Miller had served for eight years as a partner in the Landmark Partners Private Equity Group, with a focus on transaction origination, underwriting and negotiation of secondary private equity investments.

