Private Entity Stonepeak to Acquire ATSG for $3.1B, Shares Up

Shares of Air Transport Services Group ATSG gained 26.4% on Nov. 4, 2024, closing the trading session at $22. The uptick followed the news that ATSG will be acquired by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets. The enterprise valuation of the all-cash transaction is $3.1 billion.

Under the terms of this definitive agreement, which was unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors, ATSG’s common shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 29.3% over ATSG’s closing share price on Nov. 1, 2024. Considering ATSG’s volume-weighted average price over the prior 90 trading days, the purchase price represents a 45.5% premium.

Upon completion of the transaction, expected in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, ATSG will become a private company. The definitive agreement includes a “go-shop” period that allows ATSG to solicit proposals from third parties for a period of 35 days through Dec. 8, 2024, and in certain cases for a period of 50 days through Dec. 23, 2024.

ATSG also possesses the right to respond to unsolicited proposals that constitute or may result in a superior deal at any time prior to receipt of its shareholder approval. The company has the right to terminate the merger agreement with Stonepeak to enter into a superior proposal by fulfilling conditions including payment of a customary termination fee.

