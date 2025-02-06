Private Credit Getting a New Digital Facelift

Apollo has introduced a tokenized private credit fund, partnering with Securitize to offer on-chain access to corporate lending and structured credit. The fund, available on Solana, Ink, Ethereum, Aptos, Avalanche, and Polygon, marks Securitize’s first integration with Solana and Kraken’s layer-2 network, Ink.

Apollo Diversified Credit Fund, managing over $1.2 billion, delivered an 11.7% return in 2024, significantly outperforming U.S. Treasuries. Christine Moy of Apollo highlighted its role as a stable, high-yield complement to crypto assets and tokenized treasuries.

Private credit tokenization is gaining traction, with Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo noting its potential alongside falling interest rates. Apollo sees this initiative as a stepping stone toward decentralized finance innovations, including automated portfolio rebalancing and smart contract-driven collateral management.

Finsum: This is an interesting crossover and perhaps crypto is a natural path to get more alt exposure.

