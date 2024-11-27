News & Insights

PRISA Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 27, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Promotora de Informaciones (ES:PRS) has released an update.

Promotora de Informaciones (PRISA) has executed a series of share buyback operations as part of its authorized Buyback Program, conducted between November 20 and 26, 2024. These transactions were carried out on the XMAD trading center, with numerous purchases executed at varying prices, reflecting the company’s strategic investment in its own shares. This move is indicative of PRISA’s proactive approach in managing its equity and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

