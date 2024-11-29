News & Insights

Markets
PRTH

Priority Technology Holdings Files Self-Registration On Form S-3

November 29, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Friday announced that it has filed a self- registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Once approved by the SEC, the shelf registration statement will allow the Company to offer and sell common stock on a registered basis in the U.S. The shelf registration statement will be in effect for three years, or a shorter period.

The company said the specific securities and terms as well as the intended use of any net proceeds therefrom would be described in a separate prospectus supplement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.