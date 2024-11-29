Priority Technology Holdings Files Self-Registration On Form S-3

(RTTNews) - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Friday announced that it has filed a self- registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Once approved by the SEC, the shelf registration statement will allow the Company to offer and sell common stock on a registered basis in the U.S. The shelf registration statement will be in effect for three years, or a shorter period.

The company said the specific securities and terms as well as the intended use of any net proceeds therefrom would be described in a separate prospectus supplement.

