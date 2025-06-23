Markets
Priority Technology Board Approves New $40 Mln Share Repurchase Program; Stock Up In Pre-Market

June 23, 2025 — 09:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH), a financial technology company, said on Monday that its Board has approved a new $40 million share repurchase program.

Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Technology, said: "Our new share repurchase program reflects our confidence in Priority's robust business fundamentals and long-term growth potential."  

PRTH was up by 3.85% at $8.10 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

