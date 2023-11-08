Prioritizing True Sustainability: Looking Beyond ESG Metrics in Investing

This article’s Co-Author is Ritika Kumbharkar, a University of Pennsylvania Graduate student focused on the incorporation of sustainability within businesses to enhance resiliency and catalyze purpose-driven results.

In recent years, there has been a convergence of interests around the subjects of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability in the capital markets community. In the wake of heightened criticism of ESG integration into investment strategies in the U.S., it is time to revisit the distinction between the two.

Over the last year, 15 US states have enacted anti-ESG laws, and roughly a dozen more have shown interest in following suit. California now stands as the only U.S. state with pro-ESG legislation. However, something does not add up. Let’s focus on one of the staunchest opponents of ESG: Texas. In 2022, Texas generated 136,118 gigawatt hours from wind and solar, dwarfing the next largest renewable power-heavy state, California, which came in at 52,927-gigawatt hours. Further to this, Texas’ renewable power generating capacity is expected to double by 2035.

Statistics show that Texas is investing heavily in a sustainable future; let’s look at why this course of action has diverged from the term ESG.

ESG Versus Sustainability: The Basics

ESG offers a structured but segmented view of certain non-financial factors that might impact a company's financial performance. Each component – environmental, social, and governance – is typically considered separately. Sustainability, by contrast, offers a more holistic perspective. It asks a foundational question: "Is this company's business model viable in the long run in a net-zero context?" It concerns itself with long-term endurance and ethical congruence, encompassing a broader range of factors focused specifically on combatting climate change beyond the ESG criteria.

While ESG integrates specific metrics into financial analysis, it doesn't always reflect a deep commitment to systemic change to progress toward global net-zero targets. Companies can achieve high ESG ratings while still engaging in unsustainable practices in areas not covered by ESG metrics that may actually be impeding progress toward global net-zero targets. Sustainability is fundamentally about ensuring the long-term health and viability of a company in harmony with its environment and society. It demands a profound commitment to reshaping business practices for the future with the planet as the central stakeholder.

ESG criteria also does not capture all of the complexities of a rapidly changing global landscape, such as regional shifts in resource scarcity, social instability, and geopolitics. ESG tends to be more short-term and investor-centric, focusing on how environmental, social, and governance issues affect potential returns quarter to quarter. Sustainability is broader, considering the impact on all stakeholders, including communities, employees, and the planet over the medium to long term, better aligned with global net-zero targets and the fight against climate change.

Evolution of ESG and The Rise of Box-Ticking

The rise of ESG has given way to systemic “box-ticking” – where companies meet criteria without genuine ethical alignment or properly substantiated implementation plans that quantify progress toward alignment with the fight against climate change. A focus on sustainability requires a deeper ethical introspection, is fundamentally longer-term, and requires a more rigorous analysis of long-term viability and climate risk. A focus on sustainability ensures that a company is built on a sound foundation of environmental responsibility versus fitting into a neatly packaged, standardized ESG box.

Enter ESG ratings and criteria, box-ticking frameworks provided on a turnkey basis to assess companies’ performance in environmental, social, and governance domains. These standardized metrics repeatedly oversimplify the complexities of sustainability issues and are increasingly automated, employing negative screening and prioritizing easily quantifiable areas for companies while neglecting nuanced but material risk matters concerning climate risk.

As institutional investors are rapidly demanding ESG compliance to quality for investment dollars, companies are crafting their strategies around the standardized ESG boxes to remain in compliance. This pressure has led to a short-term quarterly focus concerning sustainability and a rush to meet criteria without a deep understanding or commitment to the underlying ethical principles or long-term implications of boxed compliance frameworks.

Standardization is also relative; the ESG landscape is populated by multiple ratings agencies, each with its own criteria and methodologies. Due to the fact that there is no enforceable general standard, companies can “shop around” for the most favorable ratings or criteria to reflect a high rating that best suits their underlying sector, exacerbating focus on the ticking of boxes across varied criteria rather than achieving genuine change.

With the growing demand for ESG data from third party rating agencies, companies might invest more resources in varied reporting and disclosure than in actual sustainable initiatives. While transparency is crucial, it should not come at the expense of tangible action towards sustainable and ethical practices.

The Path Forward: Prioritizing Sustainability Over the Long Term

While ESG provides valuable insights into company practices and potential risks, sustainability offers a comprehensive vision of long-term viability and ethical responsibility. Despite the geopolitical instability, regional conflicts, politicization of ESG, and polarization in general terms on a global basis, the world is relatively aligned with investing in a sustainable future, as can be evidenced by the case of Texas in the United States mentioned prior. Bipartisanship can be found in prioritizing focus on long-term sustainability initiatives. For investors truly committed to shaping a better future, sustainability should be at the heart of their decision-making. While ESG metrics can be a part of the journey, sustainability is the ultimate destination.

