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Principal Financial Group Q1 Profit Rises

April 23, 2026 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group (PFG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $424.6 million or $1.93 per share, compared to $48.1 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the period was $320.5 million or $1.45 per share, compared to $299.4 million or $1.31 per share last year.

Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter were $456.1 million or $2.07 per share, compared to $414.5 million or $1.81 per share last year.

Adjusted operating earnings were $478.8 million or $2.17 per share, compared to $439.2 million or $1.92 per share last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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