Is Primoris Services Stock a Buy After Investment Firm Informed Momentum Initiated a Big Position?

Informed Momentum initiated a position in Primoris Services Corporation with 67,981 shares, increasing reported holdings by $9.18 million.

The position is equal to 1.05% of reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, Informed Momentum's stake totaled 67,981 shares valued at $9.18 million.

This position represents 1.05% of AUM, making it the fund’s 4th-largest holding.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Informed Momentum Co LLC initiated a new position in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM). The fund reported ownership of 67,981 shares, with a market value of $9.18 million as of September 30, 2025. This stake was not present in the prior quarter’s filing.

What else to know

This is a new position; the $9.18 million stake accounts for 1.05% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s $872.25 million reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: CRDO: $12.93 million (1.48% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KTOS: $12.49 million (1.43% of AUM)

NASDAQ: STRL: $9.89 million (1.13% of AUM)

NYSE: PRIM: $9.18 million (1.05% of AUM)

NASDAQ: RMBS: $9.14 million (1.05% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, shares were priced at $118.04, up 50.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 37.14 percentage points.

Primoris reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $7.46 billion and net income of $277.14 million (as of September 30, 2025).

The position increased the fund’s total reportable holdings to 254.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.46 billion Net Income (TTM) $277.14 million Dividend Yield 0.27% Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $118.04

Company Snapshot

Primoris Services Corporation offers construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services across utilities, energy/renewables, and pipeline segments.

It generates revenue through large-scale projects for utility infrastructure, energy facilities, and pipeline construction.

The company serves electric and natural gas utilities, energy and renewable companies, petroleum and petrochemical firms, and state departments of transportation in the United States and Canada.

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor in the engineering and construction sector, operating at scale with a diversified portfolio across utilities, energy, and pipeline services. The company leverages its expertise in complex infrastructure projects to serve a broad range of industrial and public sector clients.

Foolish take

Investment firm Informed Momentum's purchase of Primoris Services Corporation stock merits attention for a few reasons. The buy represented a new position in Primoris, and it was of such size that it catapulted Primoris to the fourth largest holding among the fund's 254 equities.

This action suggests Informed Momentum is bullish on Primoris stock even after shares rose this year, eventually hitting a 52-week high of $146.16 at the end of October. It's easy to see why.

Primoris is benefiting from the many infrastructure projects being undertaken to expand U.S. data center capacity to support artificial intelligence. In the third quarter, the company's revenue hit $2.2 billion, a whopping 32% year-over-year increase.

Given the AI industry is expected to see years of expansion, Primoris could continue to see sales growth for some time. This could be a key factor behind Informed Momentum's big buy, and is one reason why it's worth considering Primoris stock as an investment.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all assets a fund or investment manager oversees for clients.

Reportable Holdings: Investments that a fund is required to disclose in regulatory filings, typically above a certain threshold.

Trailing Twelve Months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Specialty Contractor: A company focused on specific types of construction or engineering services, rather than general contracting.

Initiated Position: When an investor or fund buys shares of a company for the first time, starting a new investment.

Outperforming: Achieving better returns than a specific benchmark or index, such as the S&P 500.

Portfolio: The collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Infrastructure Projects: Large-scale construction or engineering projects, such as utilities, energy facilities, or transportation systems.

Fabrication: The process of manufacturing or assembling components, often used in construction or industrial services.

Maintenance (in context): Ongoing work to keep infrastructure or equipment in good working condition.



