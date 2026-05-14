Primoris Services (PRIM) Price Target Decreased by 13.92% to 153.15

The average one-year price target for Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) has been revised to $153.15 / share. This is a decrease of 13.92% from the prior estimate of $177.92 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $197.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.60% from the latest reported closing price of $112.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an decrease of 272 owner(s) or 34.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.20%, an increase of 39.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 62,856K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,654K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,967K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 12.14% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,886K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing an increase of 32.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 66.99% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,336K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,746K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 61.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 138.21% over the last quarter.

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