Primo Water Corp. CFO Jay Wells To Retire

(RTTNews) - Primo Water Corp. (PRMW, PRMW.TO) announced the planned retirement of Jay Wells, Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2023. The company has initiated a search for a successor, which will include both internal and external candidates.

Jay Wells stated: "It has been a privilege to work with Primo's devoted and talented team over the past 10 years. Having completed Primo's transformation to a pure-play water company, now is the right time for me to retire. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and look forward to following the continued success of Primo."

