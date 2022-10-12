Primo Water Buys Crystal Spring Water Company

(RTTNews) - Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), a provider of drinking water solutions, said on Wednesday that its arm Primo Water North America, has acquired substantially all the assets of Crystal Spring Water Company, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1907, Rhode Island -based Crystal Spring Water is focused on manufacturing and distribution of spring water to customers in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

With this acquisition, Primo Water will get around 2,500 customers to strengthen its footprint in the Northeast region.

