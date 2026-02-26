Markets
PRMB

Primo Brands Posts Narrower Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q4

February 26, 2026 — 06:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Primo Brands (PRMB) reported that its fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations was $25.3 million compared to a loss of $153.9 million, prior year. Net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.07 compared to a loss of $0.49. Adjusted net income increased to $94.1 million from $39.6 million. Adjusted net income per share was $0.26 compared to $0.13. Fourth quarter net sales were $1.55 billion compared to $1.40 billion, previous year.

"We will continue to strategically reinvest in the business to take advantage of strong category momentum and our well-positioned brand portfolio to better service and execute, setting the company up to drive sustained growth, margin expansion, free cash flow generation and long-term value for shareholders," said said Eric Foss, CEO.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Primo Brands shares are up 7.49 percent to $21.10.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.