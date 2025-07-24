Primis Financial Corp. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.43 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $3.44 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Primis Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.77 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $25.49 million from $24.85 million last year.

Primis Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.43 Mln. vs. $3.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $25.49 Mln vs. $24.85 Mln last year.

