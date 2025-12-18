Markets
Primis Financial To Buy Back Up To 750,000 Of Shares

December 18, 2025 — 09:01 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) announced that its board approved a stock repurchase program for up to 750,000 of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock.

The Stock Repurchase Program will begin on December 18, 2025 and conclude on December 18, 2026, subject to the earlier termination or extension of the Stock Repurchase Program by the Board or the total shares designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. The company purchased 79,549 shares at an average cost of $10.00 per share under the previous repurchase plan.

