Primerica Surpasses 150,000 Life-Licensed Representatives Milestone

Primerica, Inc. has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 150,000 life-licensed independent representatives, a first in its history as a publicly traded company. This achievement underscores its commitment to expanding distribution and serving middle-income families, reflecting a positive growth trajectory in the financial market.

