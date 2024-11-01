News & Insights

Primerica Surpasses 150,000 Life-Licensed Representatives Milestone

November 01, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

An update from Primerica ( (PRI) ) is now available.

Primerica, Inc. has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 150,000 life-licensed independent representatives, a first in its history as a publicly traded company. This achievement underscores its commitment to expanding distribution and serving middle-income families, reflecting a positive growth trajectory in the financial market.

