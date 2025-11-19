Markets
Primerica To Buy Back $475 Mln Of Shares

November 19, 2025 — 09:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Primerica Inc. (PRI) announced that its Board has authorized a $475 million share repurchase program to occur through December 31, 2026.

The company noted that share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions, block trades and/or privately negotiated transactions and are subject to market conditions, as well as corporate, regulatory, and other considerations.

