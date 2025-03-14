Primega Group Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Primega Group Holdings received notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with listing requirements, with a compliance period until September 2025.

Primega Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PGHL) announced that it received a notification from Nasdaq on March 12, 2025, indicating that the company failed to meet the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for continued listing, based on its share prices from January 28 to March 11, 2025. Although this notification does not immediately affect the listing status, the company has a 180-day compliance period, until September 8, 2025, to regain compliance. If necessary, it may seek an additional compliance period by meeting other listing standards or by executing a reverse stock split. The company is currently exploring its options to regain compliance, but there is no guarantee of success. Primega Group is focused on sustainable transportation services within the construction industry in Hong Kong.

Potential Positives

The Company has been granted a 180-day compliance period to regain its listing on Nasdaq, demonstrating that it still has time to address the issue.

Nasdaq's notification does not have an immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, giving it some breathing room to implement a recovery strategy.

The Company has an option for an additional 180-day compliance period, which gives it a further opportunity to meet Nasdaq's requirements.

The Company is actively evaluating options to regain compliance, indicating a proactive approach to addressing the situation.

Potential Negatives

The company has received notification from Nasdaq that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement, indicating potential financial instability or operational challenges.

If the company fails to regain compliance, it risks potential delisting from Nasdaq, which could severely impact its market value and investor confidence.

The uncertainty surrounding the company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements may deter current and prospective investors.

FAQ

What recent notification did Primega Group receive from Nasdaq?

On March 12, 2025, Primega Group was notified by Nasdaq that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

What is the compliance period given to Primega Group by Nasdaq?

Primega Group has a 180-calendar-day compliance period until September 8, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq requirements.

Can Primega Group extend its compliance period with Nasdaq?

Yes, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 days if certain conditions are met during the initial period.

What actions may Primega Group take to regain compliance?

The Company is evaluating options, including the potential for a reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq.

What is the business focus of Primega Group Holdings Limited?

Primega Group provides transportation services in the construction industry, emphasizing environmentally friendly practices and waste reduction.

announced that, on March 12, 2025, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from January 28, 2025 to March 11, 2025, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.





The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares. Nasdaq has provided the Company with a 180 calendar days compliance period, or until September 8, 2025, in which to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirement. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance in the compliance period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, should the Company meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and is able to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting.





The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq continued listing requirement.











Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.











Primega Group Holdings Limited is a provider of transportation services that employs environmentally friendly practices with the aim of facilitating reuse of construction and demolition materials and reduction of construction waste. Through an operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, the Company operates in the construction industry, mainly handling transportation of materials excavated from construction sites. The services principally comprise of (i) soil and rock transportation services; (ii) diesel oil trading; and (iii) construction works, which mainly include excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The Company generally provides its services as a subcontractor to other construction contractors in Hong Kong.



