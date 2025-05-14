Primega Group Holdings Limited Announces Ticker Symbol Change to ZDAI, Effective May 16, 2025

Primega Group Holdings Limited will change its Nasdaq ticker symbol from "PGHL" to "ZDAI" on May 16, 2025.

Primega Group Holdings Limited announced that it will change its Nasdaq ticker symbol from "PGHL" to "ZDAI," effective May 16, 2025. This change reflects the company's evolving identity and strategic vision as it aims to enhance its market presence. The new symbol represents Primega's dedication to innovation and growth, particularly in areas such as hotel marketing software, digitized supply chains, AI integration, cloud computing, and intelligent engineering. Chairman Tan Yu expressed excitement about the transition, viewing it as a significant step in the company's growth journey. Shareholders and investors are advised to note the new ticker for future trading activities. Additionally, the company specializes in environmentally friendly construction practices through its Hong Kong subsidiary, and aims to further advance intelligent technology in various sectors.

Potential Positives

The change of the ticker symbol to "ZDAI" reflects the company's evolving identity and strategic vision, signaling a fresh and innovative direction.

Primega Group Holdings Limited is planning to expand into cutting-edge territories, including AI, IoT, and cloud computing, indicating strong growth potential and commitment to innovation.

The announcement marks an important milestone as the company embarks on a new chapter of growth and success, which could enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Changing the ticker symbol from "PGHL" to "ZDAI" may create confusion among shareholders and market participants, leading to potential trading disruptions.

The previous press release contained an error regarding the new ticker symbol, which could undermine confidence in the company's communications and attention to detail.

The announcement of a significant strategic shift into new territories might raise concerns about the company's focus and ability to execute on current operations effectively.

FAQ

What is the new ticker symbol for Primega Group Holdings Limited?

The new ticker symbol is "ZDAI", effective May 16, 2025.

Why is Primega Group Holdings Limited changing its ticker symbol?

The change reflects the company's evolving identity and strategic vision as it expands its market presence.

What areas is Primega Group Holdings focusing on?

The company is focusing on hotel marketing software, AI, IoT integration, and cloud computing, among other advancements.

When will the new ticker symbol be effective?

The new ticker symbol "ZDAI" will be effective on May 16, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Primega Group Holdings Limited?

For more information, visit Primega Group Holdings Limited's official website at www.primegaghl.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HONG KONG, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primega Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PGHL) today announced that its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Stock Market will be changed from "PGHL" to "ZDAI", effective May 16, 2025.





This change reflects Primega Group Holdings Limited's evolving identity and strategic vision as it continues to expand its presence in the market. The new ticker symbol, "ZDAI", symbolizes the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in all its endeavors.





Building upon its existing business, Primega Group Holdings Limited is set to venture into groundbreaking territories, focusing on technological advancements in hotel marketing software development, digitized supply chain platforms, AI and IoT integration, cloud computing, and intelligent engineering equipment.





"We are excited to unveil our new ticker symbol, ZDAI, which better aligns with our corporate objectives and future trajectory," said Tan Yu, Chairman of Primega Group Holdings Limited. "This change marks an important milestone for our company as we embark on a new chapter of growth and success."





Effective May 16, 2025, all trading and communications will be conducted using the new ticker symbol "ZDAI". Shareholders, investors, and market participants are advised to take note of this change for seamless trading activities.





Please note: The previously released press release titled "Primega Group Holdings Limited Announces Ticker Symbol Change to ZADI" contained an error. The correct new ticker symbol is ZDAI.





For more information and updates, please visit Primega Group Holdings Limited's official website at www.primegaghl.com.







About Primega Group Holdings Limited







Primega Group Holdings Limited, based in the Cayman Islands, operates through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Primega Construction Engineering Co. Limited. Specializing in environmentally friendly transportation services, Primega Construction focuses on reusing C&D materials and minimizing construction waste in Hong Kong's construction sector. Primega Group Holdings Limited is poised to expand into new ventures beyond its current operations. The company aims to revolutionize the hotel and retail sectors with intelligent technology, empowering traditional industries and fostering sustainable value creation.



