PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 179.52

The average one-year price target for PrimeEnergy Resources (NasdaqCM:PNRG) has been revised to $179.52 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $163.20 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $184.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.11% from the latest reported closing price of $219.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in PrimeEnergy Resources. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 51.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNRG is 0.03%, an increase of 20.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.92% to 499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 37K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 87.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNRG by 586.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 21K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 145.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNRG by 58.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 20K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 84.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNRG by 535.25% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 16K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNRG by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNRG by 0.99% over the last quarter.

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