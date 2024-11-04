Primech Holdings, Primtech AI enter strategic partnerships with Unity Group

Primech and its subsidiary, Primech AI, announce new strategic partnerships with Unity Group Holdings International Limited, a provider of energy solutions listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These partnerships, formalized through separate Memorandums of Understanding, MOUs, aim to harness Unity Group’s energy expertise and Primech AI’s robotic innovations to drive sustainability and technological advancements in their respective fields.

