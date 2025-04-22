Primech AI Showcases Innovative AI-Powered Cleaning Solutions at Global Innovation Summit 2025 in Hannover

Primech AI showcased its AI-powered cleaning robots at the Global Innovation Summit, enhancing international collaboration and market expansion efforts.

$PMEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PMEC stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



















SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), recently participated in the prestigious Global Innovation Summit (GIS) 2025 held at HANNOVER MESSE in Hannover, Germany on April 1-2, 2025. The Company was invited by Enterprise Singapore to join a select group of innovative Singaporean companies representing the nation's technological capabilities on the global stage.











Picture 1: Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech Ai presenting at the Global Innovation Summit







The Global Innovation Summit, one of the world's premier platforms for industrial technology innovation, provided Primech AI with the opportunity to showcase its groundbreaking HYTRON, AI-powered autonomous bathroom cleaning robots to an international audience of industry leaders, potential partners, and investors.





"Our participation at the Global Innovation Summit represents a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy," said Mr. Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "Being invited by Enterprise Singapore to represent Singapore's innovation ecosystem at such a prestigious global event validates our technological achievements and opens doors to potential collaborations across European markets."





During the two-day summit, the Primech AI team presented its innovation pitch focused on the HYTRON, AI-powered autonomous bathroom cleaning robot technology, highlighting its advanced AI capabilities, 3D-cleaning functionality, and the use of electrolyzed water for enhanced sanitation. The presentation demonstrated how Primech AI's solutions address critical challenges in the facility services industry, including labor shortages, increasing hygiene standards, and sustainability requirements.





A key enabler behind HYTRON’s performance is the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super, a cutting-edge System-on-Module (SoM) designed for robust edge AI and robotics applications. By integrating NVIDIA’s advanced hardware and software technologies—including CUDA, TensorRT, cuDNN, and the NVIDIA Driver—Primech AI has significantly boosted HYTRON’s real-time data processing capabilities, enabling greater autonomy, precision, and responsiveness in demanding cleaning environments.





The Company engaged with numerous potential partners and customers from various sectors, including commercial property management, healthcare, hospitality, and public transportation, exploring opportunities to implement its autonomous cleaning solutions across European markets.





The Global Innovation Summit served as a platform for Primech AI to connect with international technology partners, distributors, and end-users interested in next-generation cleaning solutions. These engagements have already resulted in several promising partnership discussions that could accelerate the Company's European market entry strategy.





"The response to our technology at HANNOVER MESSE exceeded our expectations," said Mr. Kin Wai Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. "We identified significant interest from European facility management companies seeking to integrate autonomous cleaning solutions into their operations. The connections made at this event will be instrumental in our international growth plans."







About the Global Innovation Summit 2025







The Global Innovation Summit is Eureka’s flagship event organised as part of HANNOVER MESSE, the world's leading trade fair for industrial technology. The summit brings innovators, industry leaders, policymakers, and investors together to explore emerging technologies and foster international collaborations. The 2025 edition focused on sustainable industrial solutions, AI applications, and automation technologies transforming traditional industries.







About Primech AI







Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society.



For more information, visit







www.primech.ai







.









About Primech Holdings Limited







Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond.



For more information, visit







www.primechholdings.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







Company Contact



:





Email:



ir@primech.com.sg









Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





