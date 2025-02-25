Primech AI Joins The GEAR Community Access Programme to Enhance Robotics Innovation

Primech AI joins The GEAR Community Access Programme, enhancing collaboration on robotics solutions within Singapore's built environment sector.

Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited, has been accepted into The GEAR Community Access Programme at The Kajima Lab in Singapore, a hub for innovation in the built environment sector. This program will provide Primech AI with access to advanced facilities, collaboration opportunities with industry leaders, and a platform to showcase its autonomous cleaning solutions, particularly its HYTRON cleaning robots. The COO of Primech AI, Charles Ng, emphasized that this partnership aligns with the company's mission to innovate within the cleaning industry. The participation is expected to accelerate the development and adoption of Primech AI's cleaning technologies across Singapore.

Primech AI's acceptance into The GEAR Community Access Programme provides significant opportunities for collaboration with industry leaders and access to advanced facilities, enhancing innovation in its robotics solutions.

The partnership aligns with Primech AI's mission to revolutionize the cleaning industry, particularly through the promotion and enhancement of its HYTRON autonomous cleaning robots.

Participation in The GEAR programme is expected to accelerate the development and adoption of Primech AI's innovative cleaning solutions across Singapore's built environment sector.

Although the acceptance into The GEAR Community Access Programme is presented as a significant opportunity, it may indicate that Primech AI is currently relying on external partnerships for innovation rather than developing its own in-house capabilities, which could be seen as a weakness.

The mention of forward-looking statements in the press release highlights potential uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and the risks involved, which could raise concerns among investors.

The press release does not provide specific financial metrics or past performance data to support claims of success and growth, potentially undermining investor confidence by lacking concrete evidence of the company's achievements.

What is The GEAR Community Access Programme?

The GEAR Community Access Programme is hosted at The Kajima Lab, offering companies like Primech AI access to innovation facilities and networking.

How will Primech AI benefit from The GEAR partnership?

Primech AI gains access to advanced facilities, collaboration opportunities, and a platform to showcase its autonomous cleaning robots.

What is Primech AI's flagship product?

Primech AI's flagship product is the HYTRON autonomous toilet cleaning robot, successfully deployed at Temasek Polytechnic.

What focus area does The GEAR specialize in?

The GEAR specializes in the digitalization and technological advancement of the built environment sector.

Who operates Primech Holdings Limited?

Primech Holdings Limited operates as a leading provider of technology-driven facilities services in Singapore's public and private sectors.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced its acceptance into The GEAR Community Access Programme, hosted at The Kajima Lab for Global Engineering, Architecture & Real Estate.











The GEAR, Kajima's state-of-the-art global hub in Singapore, serves as a centerpiece for innovation in the built environment sector, focusing on accelerating digitalization and technological advancement. This program gives Primech AI access to The GEAR's cutting-edge facilities and a vibrant ecosystem of industry leaders and innovators.





"Joining The GEAR Community Access Programme represents a significant opportunity for Primech AI to collaborate with industry leaders and further enhance our robotics solutions," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the cleaning industry through technological innovation, particularly through our HYTRON autonomous cleaning robots."





Access to The GEAR's advanced facilities and innovation hub



Opportunities for collaboration with Kajima's business units and ecosystem partners



A platform for showcasing and demonstrating its autonomous cleaning solutions



Primech AI's flagship product, the HYTRON autonomous toilet cleaning robot, has already demonstrated success through its deployment at Temasek Polytechnic. The Company's participation in The GEAR Community Access Programme is expected to accelerate the development and adoption of its innovative cleaning solutions across Singapore's built environment sector.







The Kajima Lab for Global Engineering, Architecture & Real Estate (The GEAR) is Kajima's global innovation hub in Singapore, dedicated to accelerating the digitalization of the built environment sector. The facility serves as a collaborative space for industry partners, fostering innovation and technological advancement in construction and real estate development.







Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond.



www.primechholdings.com







Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society.



www.primech.ai







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.