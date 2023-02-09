Primecap Management Cuts Stake in BlackBerry (BB)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.98MM shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BB). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 39.92MM shares and 6.96% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.79% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackBerry is $3.72. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $5.49. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.79% from its latest reported closing price of $5.53.

The projected annual revenue for BlackBerry is $711MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackBerry. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB is 0.11%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.67% to 272,332K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 46,725K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIFTHDELTA holds 31,721K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,666K shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 21,788K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 19,245K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing an increase of 88.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 549.99% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 11,049K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 83.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 115.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

