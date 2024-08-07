Prime Video Eyes Digital Ad Revenue Growth

Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video is set to make significant strides in Hollywood, with ambitions beyond being just a perk for the retail giant's subscribers. Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video, reveals that founder Jeff Bezos envisioned building a full-fledged media company. Under Hopkins, Prime Video is transforming into a traditional media company with its own film studio, theatrical distribution arm, original movies and series, and professional sports programming.





This expansion positions Prime Video to capture a larger share of the $28.75 billion digital advertising market, which is increasingly shifting from traditional television to streaming platforms. Morgan Stanley estimates that Prime Video ads could generate $3.3 billion in sales this year, potentially more than doubling to $7.1 billion within two years. Despite its growth, Prime Video still lags behind industry leaders YouTube and Netflix in terms of U.S. streaming television viewing share for June.





Market Overview:





Amazon Prime Video's Hollywood expansion plans.



Increasing digital advertising revenue opportunities.



Current competition with YouTube and Netflix.



Key Points:



Original movies and series with A-list actors.



Exclusive deals with NBA, NFL, and other sports leagues.



Projected significant growth in ad revenue.



Looking Ahead:



Continued investment in high-quality content and sports.



Potential to surpass current streaming leaders.



Impact of expanded content offerings on market share.



Amazon plans to double its theatrical releases to as many as 16 by 2027, challenging traditional studios like Universal Pictures. Prime Video increased its investment by $1.7 billion to $13.6 billion this year, focusing on professional sports and content production. The platform now features Hollywood A-listers and sports stars, and it recently hired Scott Stuber, Netflix's former film chief, to revive the United Artists label at Amazon MGM Studios.Despite some creative struggles, Prime Video has had hits like "The Boys" and the video game adaptation "Fallout," which became its second most-watched series. Amazon is also targeting various audience segments with content tailored to their preferences, ensuring a steady stream of appealing projects. This strategy aims to make Prime Video a one-stop entertainment destination, with a diverse content library accessible through a redesigned app.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.