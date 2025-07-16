Prime Medicine Secures Up to $24 Million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Advance Prime Editing Technology for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Prime Medicine secures up to $24 million from the CF Foundation to advance Prime Editors for cystic fibrosis treatment.

Potential Positives

Prime Medicine secures up to $24 million in additional funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, supporting the acceleration of Prime Editors aimed at treating cystic fibrosis.

The investment builds on prior funding, demonstrating strong backing and confidence from a prominent foundation in the potential of Prime Editing technology for curing cystic fibrosis.

Prime Editors have the potential to benefit over 93% of people with cystic fibrosis, indicating the technology's broad applicability and significance in addressing an unmet medical need.

Potential Negatives

Dependency on external funding: The additional $24 million in funding is contingent upon meeting certain closing conditions and scientific milestones, indicating a reliance on external support which could be perceived as a lack of self-sustainability.

Forward-looking statements contain risks: The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that highlight various uncertainties and risks, such as issues related to clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and the actual effectiveness of the Prime Editing technology, which may raise concerns about the company's future performance.

Significant unmet need: The mention of the significant unmet need for curative treatments highlights the challenges and potential limitations of current therapies, emphasizing that despite advancements, a substantial patient population remains without effective options.

What is the purpose of the additional funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation?

The funding aims to accelerate the development of Prime Editors to permanently correct cystic fibrosis-related lung disease.

How much funding will Prime Medicine receive?

Prime Medicine will receive up to $24 million in additional funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

What mutation will Prime Medicine initially target?

The initial focus will be on targeting the G542X mutation, a prevalent CF-causing mutation.

How does Prime Editing benefit cystic fibrosis patients?

Prime Editing may potentially treat over 93% of people with cystic fibrosis by correcting various genetic mutations.

What is the significance of the CF Foundation's investment?

The investment highlights the shared belief in the transformative potential of Prime Editing for treating cystic fibrosis.

$PRME insiders have traded $PRME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R. LIU has made 4 purchases buying 84,000 shares for an estimated $163,016 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLAN REINE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $147,150

ANN L. LEE (Chief Technical Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $112,999

RICHARD BRUDNICK (Chief Business Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $23,790

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $PRME stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRME in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRME forecast page.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRME recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PRME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samantha Semenkow from Citigroup set a target price of $1.5 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Arthur He from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $10.0 on 03/04/2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CF Foundation) has agreed to provide the Company with up to $24 million in additional funding to accelerate the development of Prime Editors designed to permanently correct cystic fibrosis-related lung disease.





The CF Foundation’s additional investment builds on initial funding received under Prime Medicines’ January 2024 agreement, and reflects its interest in Prime Editing as a potentially curative approach for CF. Prime Editing can correct a wide range of genetic mutations, and Prime Medicine intends to leverage the technology’s versatility and modularity to address multiple disease-causing mutations, potentially treating the vast majority of people with CF. Prime Medicine will initially focus on a program targeting G542X, one of the most prevalent CF-causing nonsense mutations and one for which there are no available therapies. In addition, the Company will continue to advance hotspot and PASSIGE-based approaches for other mutations with funding received from the CF Foundation under its initial commitment in 2024.





“We are honored to receive continued support from the CF Foundation, whose longstanding commitment to driving innovation has reshaped the treatment landscape for people living with CF,” said Allan Reine, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. “This additional funding reflects our shared belief in the transformative potential of Prime Editing therapy for people with this devastating genetic disease, especially for those where the current standard of care is either ineffective or poorly tolerated. This funding also exemplifies our strategic approach to business development, and our commitment within Prime Medicine to leveraging external resources to accelerate innovation and ensure the broadest application of our technology.”





The CF Foundation will provide Prime Medicine with up to $24 million in two tranches, subject to certain closing conditions and scientific milestones; the first tranche includes a $6 million equity investment in Prime Medicine.







About Cystic Fibrosis







Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a serious, inherited genetic disease caused by mutations in the CFTR (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator) gene. These mutations result in reduced or absent function of the CFTR protein, which is critical for maintaining the balance of salt and fluids across epithelial surfaces in organs such as the lungs, pancreas, and gastrointestinal tract. When CFTR is not functioning properly, thick, sticky mucus accumulates, leading to chronic lung infections, progressive respiratory decline, and impaired digestion and nutrient absorption. CF affects approximately 100,000 people globally, including over 40,000 in the United States. While disease-modifying therapies have improved outcomes for many individuals, they are not curative and are ineffective for some people with certain mutations. There remains a significant unmet need for a one-time, potentially curative treatment that can address the underlying genetic cause of CF across diverse genotypes.







About Prime Medicine







Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing’s versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.





Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: liver, lung, and immunology and oncology. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s broad and versatile therapeutic potential, as well as the modularity of the Prime Editing platform, to rapidly and efficiently expand beyond the diseases in its current pipeline, potentially including additional genetic diseases, immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.





© 2025 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Prime Medicine’s beliefs and expectations regarding: the agreement with the CF Foundation and the intended and potential benefits thereof, including the receipt of payments based on scientific milestones; the potential for Prime Editing to correct the causative mutations of diseases, including CF; the potential for Prime Editing to treat the vast majority of people with CF; the continued advancement of hotspot and PASSIGE-based approaches for correcting mutations other than G542X; the breadth of Prime Editing technology and the implementation of its strategic plans for its business, programs, and technology; and the potential of Prime Editing as a transformative gene editing technology and its ability to unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: uncertainties related to Prime Medicine’s product candidates entering clinical trials; the authorization, initiation, and conduct of preclinical and IND-enabling studies and other development requirements for potential product candidates, including uncertainties related to opening INDs and obtaining regulatory approvals; risks related to the development and optimization of new technologies, the results of preclinical studies, or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the scope of protection Prime Medicine is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its Prime Editing technology; Prime Medicine’s ability to identify and enter into future license agreements and collaborations; Prime Medicine’s expectations regarding the anticipated timeline of its cash runway and future financial performance; and general economic, industry and market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Prime Medicine’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Prime Medicine’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Prime Medicine explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements subject to any obligations under applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Investor and Media Contacts







Gregory Dearborn





Prime Medicine





857-209-0696









gdearborn@primemedicine.com









Hannah Deresiewicz





Precision AQ





212-362-1200









hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.