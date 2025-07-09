Prime Day Regrets? How to Cure Your Post-Sale Hangover

Did you find yourself clicking "Add to Cart" during today's Prime Day extravaganza? And if you did, did you end up buying more than you intended?

If you answered yes, you're certainly not alone.

And this year, Amazon.com (NASD:AMZN) has added extra days to the event (soon, we'll be calling it Prime Week!), which is sure to set new records in a frenzy of consumer spending.

According to analytics from Numerator, the average 2024 Prime Day order amounted to $57.97. And while that seems like a relatively modest total, more than 60% of participating households placed multiple orders, culminating in an average of $152.33 per household. Moreover, a significant 23% of households spent in excess of $200, painting a stark portrait of just how easily a series of small indulgences can add up to a substantial splurge.

Actually, I have a bit of a confession...

During last year's Prime Day sales, despite my best intentions and meticulous planning, I ended up spending about $200 more than I had budgeted. My impulse buy? A set of bright yellow ceramic Caraway pans that I'd been dreaming about for more than a year.

And while my new pans are still everything I wanted (and were on sale for nearly half off!), my husband and I had been in the process of working hard to replenish our emergency savings following a series of unexpected but necessary expenses.

I didn't need these pans. They weren't in my budget. And the aftermath left me with a familiar pang of buyer's remorse.

But I have a feeling post-Prime Day hangovers are fairly common nowadays...

The Psychological Lure of Sales

An "impulse buy" is any purchase made spontaneously, without prior planning or consideration of its long-term impact on one's budget. They're often driven by emotions rather than need or planned investment.

On Prime Day, the lure of limited-time "lightning" deals and the excitement of snagging a bargain can transform even the most prudent shopper into an impulsive buyer. Unplanned purchases — like my last-minute decision to buy $200 pans — are classic examples of impulse buying. These purchases, while satisfying in the moment, often lead to buyer's remorse, especially when they significantly stretch or even break your budget.

The magnetic pull of Prime Day isn't merely the prospect of saving money — it's also the exhilaration of seizing those savings. The rush of securing a good deal can be intoxicating. In the heat of the moment with the countdown clock ticking away and the huge "47% DISCOUNT" emblazoned across the original price, buying those pans didn't just seem reasonable, it seemed downright responsible.

"Just think of how much money I'm saving," I thought as I spent $200.

As anyone who has felt the sting of overspending will tell you, this initial high is fleeting, quickly replaced by the sobering reality that you're the one footing the bill.

3 Steps to Recovering From a Post-Prime Day Hangover

Feeling regret after a shopping spree is normal, but it's also a signal to reassess and recalibrate.

Here's how you can handle the aftermath of Prime Day and use it as an opportunity for financial introspection and growth.

1. Do Some Damage Control.

Take a moment to assess your purchase(s).

If you seriously overspent your budget or bought something you really can't afford, try your best to return what you can. I know this is hard, but it will immediately alleviate your buyer's remorse and restore balance to your budget.

Even if your impulse buys weren't complete budget busters, ask yourself whether each item serves a purpose or brings you joy. If any purchases seem redundant or like something you'll really never use (but the deal was just too good to skip), consider returning them as well.

If returns aren't an option — or you genuinely want to keep something AND you can afford it — it's time to (a) let go of the guilt and (b) tweak your budget to account for the overage.

This is where last year's pan purchase ultimately fell. Were the pans an impulse purchase? Yes. Should I have bought them in that moment? No. Did I feel bad about it? Yes. Did I really, really, really want those pans? So much, y'all. I was down to one remaining Calphalon pan from college that was falling apart and two cast-iron pans that just weren't practical for all the cooking that we do.

Did I ultimately make a deal with myself to turn this moment of financial weakness into a helpful article so I could justify keeping the pans? Maybe.

If you feel the same way after an impulse buy and — this next part is important — you can comfortably afford the overspend, then stop beating yourself up, reallocate some of the non-essential expenses in your budget to compensate for your purchase, and then move forward.

As for my pans, my husband agreed they were a worthy purchase, so we paid for them by skipping dinners out for a few months and cooking at home instead. (Really, it was only fitting.)

2. Learn From the Experience.

Next up, reflect on the triggers that led to your unplanned purchase. For me, it was the urgency instilled by a countdown clock, prompting a snap decision to buy those long-coveted pans. But that's far from the only reason people make impulse buys.

Many people overspend when they're stressed or dealing with difficult emotions. Others have a hard time feeling like the only person who doesn't have the latest "it" item. (Looking at you, people with multiple Stanley tumblers.)

Whatever your "impulse buying" trigger is, by learning to recognize it, you can devise strategies to counteract it in the future, like creating a specific shopping list before logging in or setting strict time limits for your browsing sessions. Which brings us to the next step...

3. Make a Plan to Stay in Control.

They say failing to plan is planning to fail. And that couldn't be more applicable to curbing impulsive spending.

Effective planning and self-awareness are your best defenses against the seductive chaos of mega-sales. Here are some best practices for keeping a clear head the next time you're shopping...

- Set Clear Budgets: Before the next big sale, firmly decide on the maximum amount you are willing to spend. Using budgeting apps or alerts can help you keep a real-time tab on your spending and prevent you from spiraling.

- Use Wish Lists: Keep a list of items you genuinely need or have been wanting for a long time. Limit your purchases to these pre-vetted items to avoid spontaneous buys spurred by attractive discounts.

- Wait It Out: While this isn't always possible during flash sales, instituting a mandatory waiting period — even just a few hours — can help minimize that impulse to hit "buy." This gives you time to consider the practicality of the purchase and its impact on your finances. Who knows, maybe you actually can afford your purchase! Guilt-free shopping!

- Shop With a List (and Stick to It): Always shop with a predetermined list. This simple practice can be surprisingly effective at keeping your focus sharp and your spending in check.

While major sales events like Prime Day offer valuable opportunities for savings, they also test our financial discipline. By understanding the underlying psychology of impulse buying and taking the time to make a shopping plan, you can enjoy these events without the painful aftermath of a shopping hangover.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

