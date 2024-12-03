Primary Hydrogen Expands with New Projects in BC

Millbank Mining Corp (TSE:HDRO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Primary Hydrogen Corp. has expanded its portfolio by acquiring three hydrogen projects in British Columbia, aimed at capitalizing on natural hydrogen generation. The strategic acquisition leverages the geological features of the region, enhancing the company’s position as a leader in hydrogen exploration in Canada.
For further insights into TSE:HDRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Analysts Revise Their Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Ratings
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Continue Even as New Orders Arrive
- Washington, D.C. Sues Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Over Cuts to Delivery Service
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.