Primary Hydrogen Expands with New Projects in BC

Primary Hydrogen Corp. has expanded its portfolio by acquiring three hydrogen projects in British Columbia, aimed at capitalizing on natural hydrogen generation. The strategic acquisition leverages the geological features of the region, enhancing the company’s position as a leader in hydrogen exploration in Canada.

