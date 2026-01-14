PriceSmart (PSMT) Price Target Increased by 15.29% to 132.69

The average one-year price target for PriceSmart (NasdaqGS:PSMT) has been revised to $132.69 / share. This is an increase of 15.29% from the prior estimate of $115.10 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $92.28 to a high of $168.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.35% from the latest reported closing price of $141.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in PriceSmart. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSMT is 0.20%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 33,778K shares. The put/call ratio of PSMT is 2.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Black Creek Investment Management holds 1,706K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 15.53% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,482K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 14.62% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,314K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 852K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 16.60% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 788K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 4.30% over the last quarter.

