PriceSmart, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $40.17 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $37.43 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $1.383 billion from $1.258 billion last year.

PriceSmart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40.17 Mln. vs. $37.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $1.383 Bln vs. $1.258 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.