PriceSmart CEO Sherry Bahrambeygui To Resign

December 09, 2022 — 05:13 pm EST

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Friday announced that Sherry Bahrambeygui will be resigning as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 3, 2023, in order to pursue new professional and philanthropic interests.

Robert Price, the Company's founder and Chairman of the Board, will become Interim Chief Executive Officer.

John Hildebrandt, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

David Price, who currently serves as the Company's Vice President - Environmental and Social Responsibility and as a member of the Board, will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to the Interim CEO.

