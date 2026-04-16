The Price Is Right on NuScale, but Is It Cheap Enough to Make It a Buy?

Key Points

The NuScale stock price is near a 52-week low.

Under $10, shares may look attractive to some investors.

Shareholders need patience to see if the company can execute its strategy.

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NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock reached an all-time high of around $57 a share back in October 2025, but it has since pulled back sharply.

NuScale stock now trades under $10 per share. Given the potential competitive advantage NuScale has in the nuclear energy sector, that price might look like a bargain. But there's more to consider than just the stock price when investing.

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The upside potential for NuScale

Nuclear reactors could help reduce the strain that data centers are currently placing on power grids, but traditional reactors are expensive to build, have lengthy construction timelines, and require significant space. NuScale has a solution to these issues in the form of small modular reactors (SMRs). The technologies it is developing can potentially offer lower costs, faster development and deployment, and greater placement versatility.

It's a sector expected to increase in value as the technology advances. According to Precedence Research, the global SMR market is projected to grow from $8.1 billion in 2026 to $17.3 billion by 2035. As the first company in the SMR business to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale has a first-mover advantage.

Based on the stock price and the type of opportunity that lies ahead for the company if it executes, a price under $10 looks like a nice opportunity to scoop up shares. But as mentioned earlier, it's important to look beyond the current stock price when considering an investment.

Looking at the full picture

NuScale generates revenue, but it has yet to sell or build any commercial reactors. As an unprofitable company, it is difficult to value NuScale using traditional metrics. Instead, what people are paying for here is a growth story. How that story plays out will be determined by whether the nuclear energy market can expand as quickly as expected, whether NuScale can carve out a role in that market, and whether that all translates into meaningful revenue that could eventually turn into profitability.

The two key factors to consider for NuScale as an investment are risk tolerance and time horizon. As a growth stock, it should only account for a small, speculative position in a portfolio. Also, any shareholder will need to give NuScale more time to let the management team execute its vision and accept that there are many hurdles still to be cleared.

One way to avoid worrying about perfectly timing when to buy shares is to set up a dollar-cost averaging plan if you see yourself holding this stock for several years or longer. That way, you can lower your total cost by spreading your investments over time rather than putting down a large sum of money all at once.

Years from now, investing in NuScale at under $10 per share could prove profitable, but the best strategy for investors who understand the risks involved is not to try to time the market. Rather, consider how much time you are willing to give NuScale to see if it can reach its potential.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.