$PRGS stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRGS stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,969,176 of trading volume.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRGS:

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,797 shares for an estimated $1,369,976 .

. LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,740 shares for an estimated $666,789 .

. YOGESH K GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $537,916

DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,086 shares for an estimated $445,865 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,229 shares for an estimated $197,558 .

. YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $93,177

SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 649 shares for an estimated $41,548

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PRGS Government Contracts

We have seen $52,451 of award payments to $PRGS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$PRGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRGS forecast page.

$PRGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRGS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 01/06/2025

on 01/06/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 10/22/2024

You can track data on $PRGS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.