$PRGO stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRGO stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $61,952,021 of trading volume.

$PRGO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRGO:

$PRGO insiders have traded $PRGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY B KINDLER sold 17,598 shares for an estimated $497,495

KATHERINE C. DOYLE sold 8,954 shares for an estimated $244,444

$PRGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $PRGO stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

