PRG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.49, changing hands as low as $31.34 per share. PROG Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.50 per share, with $41.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.10.

