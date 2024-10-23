Preview: World Kinect's Earnings

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate World Kinect to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

World Kinect bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 0.37% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at World Kinect's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.49 0.46 0.58 EPS Actual 0.48 0.47 0.54 0.58 Price Change % -0.0% -7.000000000000001% 9.0% -8.0%

Tracking World Kinect's Stock Performance

Shares of World Kinect were trading at $31.37 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on World Kinect

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on World Kinect.

The consensus rating for World Kinect is Underperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $30.0 implies a potential 4.37% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CVR Energy, Delek US Hldgs and Par Pacific Hldgs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CVR Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $24.8, suggesting a potential 20.94% downside. Delek US Hldgs is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $20.6, indicating a potential 34.33% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Par Pacific Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 9.15% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CVR Energy, Delek US Hldgs and Par Pacific Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity World Kinect Underperform -0.14% $245.20M 5.44% CVR Energy Neutral -12.03% $55M 2.43% Delek US Hldgs Neutral -18.45% $45.10M -4.48% Par Pacific Hldgs Neutral 13.09% $215.13M 1.45%

Key Takeaway:

World Kinect is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, with a negative growth rate. In terms of gross profit, World Kinect is at the top among its peers. However, its return on equity is lower compared to the other companies in the analysis.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corp is a energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers . It sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions. Company operate in three reportable segments consisting of aviation, land, and marine. Company earn majority of revenue from Aviation segment.

World Kinect's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: World Kinect's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: World Kinect's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): World Kinect's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): World Kinect's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: World Kinect's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

To track all earnings releases for World Kinect visit their earnings calendar on our site.

