Preview: TransUnion's Earnings

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TransUnion will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

The announcement from TransUnion is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.96 1.01 0.97 EPS Actual 1.05 0.97 1.04 0.99 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Performance of TransUnion Shares

Shares of TransUnion were trading at $92.18 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on TransUnion

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on TransUnion.

With 5 analyst ratings, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $106.2, indicating a potential 15.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Jacobs Solutions, Leidos Holdings and UL Solutions, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jacobs Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $150.6, suggesting a potential 63.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Leidos Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $179.2, suggesting a potential 94.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UL Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential 22.62% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Jacobs Solutions, Leidos Holdings and UL Solutions, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TransUnion Outperform 7.30% $650.10M 3.44% Jacobs Solutions Buy 2.22% $738.35M 0.17% Leidos Holdings Buy 6.79% $757M 8.37% UL Solutions Neutral 5.22% $341M 7.15%

Key Takeaway:

TransUnion ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into TransUnion's Background

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Key Indicators: TransUnion's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TransUnion showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.3% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

