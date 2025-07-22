A Preview Of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.25.

Investors in Thermo Fisher Scientific are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 5.10 5.94 5.24 5.12 EPS Actual 5.15 6.10 5.28 5.37 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Tracking Thermo Fisher Scientific's Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific were trading at $404.94 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Thermo Fisher Scientific

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The consensus rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific is Outperform, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $539.08, there's a potential 33.13% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Danaher, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Danaher, with an average 1-year price target of $239.67, suggesting a potential 40.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agilent Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, suggesting a potential 66.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $174.0, suggesting a potential 57.03% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Danaher, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Thermo Fisher Scientific Outperform 0.18% $4.24B 3.05% Danaher Outperform -0.95% $3.51B 1.90% Agilent Technologies Neutral 6.04% $866M 3.54% IQVIA Hldgs Neutral 2.46% $1.30B 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Thermo Fisher Scientific ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Breaking Down Thermo Fisher Scientific's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Thermo Fisher Scientific's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thermo Fisher Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

To track all earnings releases for Thermo Fisher Scientific visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TMO

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform Jul 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TMO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.