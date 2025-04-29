A Preview Of Stoneridge's Earnings

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stoneridge will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Stoneridge is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 20.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stoneridge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.08 -0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.24 0.17 -0.09 Price Change % 21.0% -25.0% 6.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Stoneridge were trading at $3.94 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Stoneridge

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Stoneridge.

Analysts have provided Stoneridge with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $16.0, suggesting a potential 306.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of REE Automotive, Worksport and Holley, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for REE Automotive, with an average 1-year price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential 198.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Worksport, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 191.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Holley, with an average 1-year price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential 1.52% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for REE Automotive, Worksport and Holley are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stoneridge Outperform -4.91% $42.66M -2.37% REE Automotive Buy -94.76% $-343K -63.83% Worksport Buy 248.81% $324.39K -25.47% Holley Outperform -10.05% $63.89M -8.59%

Key Takeaway:

Stoneridge ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. However, it is not the worst performer in terms of Revenue Growth.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge Inc is a manufacturer of electrical and electronic components used in automotive vehicles. The company produces instrumentation systems, vehicle management electronics, application-specific switches and actuators, sensors, security alarms, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services for commercial, automotive, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company has three reportable segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Electronics segment that produces driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its geographic segments include America, South America, Europe and Other.

Financial Milestones: Stoneridge's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Stoneridge faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.91% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stoneridge's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stoneridge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoneridge's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.95%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stoneridge's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Stoneridge visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.