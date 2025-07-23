Preview: RPC's Earnings

RPC (NYSE:RES) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RPC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits RPC's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.07 0.12 0.13 EPS Actual 0.06 0.06 0.09 0.15 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Tracking RPC's Stock Performance

Shares of RPC were trading at $4.77 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on RPC

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on RPC.

RPC has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $5.0, the consensus suggests a potential 4.82% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Innovex International, Solaris Energy and Helix Energy Solns Gr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Innovex International, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 245.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Solaris Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential 744.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Helix Energy Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 109.64% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Innovex International, Solaris Energy and Helix Energy Solns Gr, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RPC Neutral -11.90% $53.36M 1.09% Innovex International Outperform 87.83% $76.50M 1.52% Solaris Energy Outperform 86.08% $38.56M 1.41% Helix Energy Solns Gr Outperform -6.13% $27.54M 0.20%

Key Takeaway:

RPC is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating a decline. In terms of Gross Profit, RPC is at the top among its peers. However, for Return on Equity, RPC is in the middle compared to its peers.

About RPC

RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to independent and oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment nclude RPC's oil and gas services that utilize people and equipment to perform value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. Support Services segment consists of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.

RPC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining RPC's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: RPC's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RPC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for RPC visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for RES

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Underweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

