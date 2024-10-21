Preview: Range Resources's Earnings

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Range Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The market awaits Range Resources's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 3.93% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Range Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.57 0.48 0.35 EPS Actual 0.46 0.69 0.63 0.46 Price Change % -4.0% 3.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Range Resources's Stock

Shares of Range Resources were trading at $29.79 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Range Resources

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Range Resources.

With 13 analyst ratings, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $35.38, indicating a potential 18.76% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chord Energy, Matador Resources and Antero Resources, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Chord Energy is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $188.17, indicating a potential 531.65% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Matador Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $77.33, indicating a potential 159.58% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Antero Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $32.33, implying a potential 8.53% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Chord Energy, Matador Resources and Antero Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Range Resources Neutral -0.00% $87.29M 0.74% Chord Energy Outperform 38.22% $357.10M 3.05% Matador Resources Outperform 31.59% $400.92M 5.06% Antero Resources Neutral 3.86% $22.41M -0.94%

Key Takeaway:

Range Resources is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Range Resources is also at the bottom. However, Range Resources is at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Range Resources Better

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Range Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Range Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

