A Preview Of Monarch Casino & Resort's Earnings

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Monarch Casino & Resort will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

Monarch Casino & Resort bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 7.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monarch Casino & Resort's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.37 1.11 0.96 EPS Actual 1.36 1.47 1.19 0.93 Price Change % 8.0% 7.000000000000001% 11.0% -4.0%

Tracking Monarch Casino & Resort's Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort were trading at $75.63 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Monarch Casino & Resort

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Monarch Casino & Resort.

The consensus rating for Monarch Casino & Resort is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $86.0, there's a potential 13.71% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rush Street Interactive, Accel Entertainment and Ballys, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rush Street Interactive, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 80.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Accel Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 78.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ballys, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 81.49% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Rush Street Interactive, Accel Entertainment and Ballys, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Monarch Casino & Resort Neutral 4.94% $72.84M 0.82% Rush Street Interactive Outperform 31.11% $92.55M 2.73% Accel Entertainment Outperform 6.88% $96.65M 3.62% Ballys Neutral -5.12% $312.59M -64.91%

Key Takeaway:

Monarch Casino & Resort ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Monarch Casino & Resort's Background

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Key Indicators: Monarch Casino & Resort's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Monarch Casino & Resort showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.94% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Monarch Casino & Resort's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Monarch Casino & Resort's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Monarch Casino & Resort visit their earnings calendar on our site.

